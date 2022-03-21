Komando

An additional airing of “THE KIM KOMANDO SHOW” is being added to the lineup at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO in a custom local version produced exclusively for the station. The CHICAGO edition will air FRIDAYS 7-8p (CT) starting MARCH 25th. The syndicated version of the show already airs on WLS on SATURDAY and SUNDAY nights 9p-midnight (CT).

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “We are thrilled to have more of Radio Hall of Famer KIM KOMANDO on the BIG 89. For over 25 years, KIM has been part of the WLS-AM family, providing our listeners with the latest tech news. Now she brings that experience to FRIDAY nights at WLS, where listeners will learn more about why tech matters.”

KOMANDO said, “People have different interests -- politics, cars, cooking -- you name it. But there is one thing that affects us all and that’s tech. It’s hard to navigate Big Tech taking our privacy along with the hackers, scammers and stalkers. You can GOOGLE anything. You can’t GOOGLE trusted advice and that’s why I am honored to be our nation’s premier digital expert. I’m thrilled that WLS sees my show worthy for the FRIDAY schedule. Tech isn’t a hobby. It’s our lives."

