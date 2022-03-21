-
Ken Merson Launches 'Merson Person Media' Consultancy
March 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM (PT)
Radio veteran KEN MERSON has hanging out his consulting shingle, creating "MERSON PERSON MEDIA" to consult, program, create custom voice-tracked shows, and work on branding music brands for Classic Hits, Adult Hits, AC, Hot AC, and Adult Standards formats.
MERSON's resume includes stints and voicetracking at WCBM-A, WBSB (B104), WWMX (MIX 106.5), WQSR, WLIF (LITE 101.9), and WQLL-A (Q1370)/BALTIMORE, WOLX/MADISON, WSNA (SNAP 94.1) and WKQK/MEMPHIS, WIAD (94.7 FRESH FM)/WASHINGTON, and SIRIUSXM 60S ON 6, where he served as PD and host.
Reach KEN for more information at mpmedia@comcast.net.