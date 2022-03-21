Warner Acquisition

WARNER MUSIC GROUP is acquiring MIDDLE EAST-NORTH AFRICA music distributor QANAWAT MUSIC for an undisclosed price. Founder ADNAN AL-OBTHANI will remain CEO of QANAWAT, which will be a stand-alone company under WARNER.

AL-OBTHANI said, “WARNER MUSIC has a long-term vision for developing the market here in the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA, as well as a commitment to connect Arabic artists with a global fanbase. We’ve built this business up over 20 years and were determined that we would only partner with a company that we could confidently trust to look after our artists’ best interests. This will be a new chapter for QANAWAT MUSIC and we couldn’t be more excited.”

WMG President/Emerging Markets, Recorded Music ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO added, “With this new deal, we have a massive opportunity to export exciting talent from the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA -- there is an important and growing Arabic diaspora worldwide that we can tap into and which will help amplify the music. We’ve recently seen huge global success with our artists from Sub-Saharan AFRICA and we’re eager to repeat this achievement by building a proper distribution and upstreaming structure for the best talent from the Arabic world. This acquisition will also see WARNER MUSUC expand its footprint in the region, gaining representation in DUBAI, CAIRO and CASABLANCA for the first time.”

WARNER MUSIC MIDDLE EAST Managing Dir. MOE HAMZEH said, “This is a seismic moment in the development of the music industry in our region. Combining the experience and relationships QANAWAT has built up over the years with the global reach and expertise of WARNER MUSIC will hugely benefit many artists. This deal will shine a spotlight on the music industry in the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA. It is also the latest example of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s long-term commitment to the region, with many more developments in the pipeline.”

