PRISA MEDIA and podcast subscription service PODIMO are collaborating under a two year contract to develop distribution platforms for PRISA AUDIO content.

The deal, which covers activity in SPAIN, LATIN AMERICA, and the UNITED STATES, will see the development of subscription platforms for PRISA AUDIO while PODIMO will also distribute on a non-exclusive basis the open audio subscription content produced by PRISA MEDIA, with revenue split 50-50, along with development of exclusive podcasts, including 20 from PODIUM STUDIOS, 20 spin-off podcasts from CADENA SER and PODIUM PODCAST, and new content from EL PAIS. Also coming under the agreement will be an EL PAIS-PODIMO subscription package, exclusive advertising-free distribution of PRISA MEDIA open audio content, and promotional events.

PRISA MEDIA Exec. Pres. CARLOS NÚÑEZ said, “The agreement is a key step in the group's commitment to new formats and, specifically, to the world of audio, based on permanent innovation and top-quality content. This strategic collaboration with a partner like PODIMO also allows us to make significant progress in consolidating our position in a market, such as the Spanish-speaking one, where PRISA has a clear leadership vocation”.

PODIMO CEO MORTEN STRUNGE added, “PODIMO aspires to become the leading audio entertainment app in the Spanish speaking markets worldwide (Spain, Latin America and Hispanic USA). This strategic agreement with PRISA will allow us to speed up that process by jointly creating best-of-breed audio content in Spanish, as well as help develop new business models to commercialize audio content from media conglomerates via new sales channels. Spanish is the fourth most spoken language in the world, spoken by more than 535 million people worldwide. Our strategic partnership with PRISA forecasts our assertions that Spanish will become one of the fastest growing podcasting listening languages in this decade.”

