Johnson (Photo: Chris Douglas)

Congratulations to COJO MUSIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's CODY JOHNSON for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "'Til You Can't."

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio Accounts TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio ANNA CAGE, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, Dirs./Radio Accounts JAMES MARSH, LOU RAMIREZ and SHARI ROTH, as well as WMN Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord. KATI SALVERSON.

