Concert Lineup Set

The RECORDING ACADEMY and MUSICARES' virtual concert event, "MUSICARES: MUSIC ON A MISSION" on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30th, will be headlined by BRANDI CARLILE and will feature a previously unseen performance from the late TOM PETTY.

Along with CARLILE and the TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS performance, the show will feature JASON ISBELL, SHAWN COLVIN, K.D. LANG, FITZ of FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, MORGXN, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, JESSE & JOY, AMYTHYST KIAH, GIAN MARCO, ZACH PERSON, DANTE SPINETTA, and EMILY WOLFE.

MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA said, "MUSIC ON A MISSION started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and we were blown away by the support from the music community, industry professionals and, of course, music fans. We're so thankful that GIBSON recognizes the importance of this event to both fans and professional musicians and that they’ve signed on to help us make MUSIC ON A MISSION a reality again this year."

Tickets for MUSIC ON A MISSION are on sale now for $25 at https://bit.ly/MusiconaMission.

« see more Net News