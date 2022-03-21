New Book

Syndicated "BOB & SHERI" morning hosts BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH have published their second book. “THE BOOK OF BOB” collects favorite "BOB utterances" from three decades of the CHARLOTTE-based show. The book is the second from the show's syndicator NOW! MEDIA.

LACEY said, “SHERI has written down almost everything I’ve said for thirty years… and she doesn’t hesitate to rummage through her notes to use some comment I made years ago against me. It’s infuriating. It’s also kind of nice that any woman would pay that much attention to me.”

LYNCH added, “My reaction to publishing thirty years of BOB’s comments was always, um, but why?” Who could possibly want this? It’s bad enough that I’ve wasted my adult life writing these comments down. And then, one day during the COVID pandemic, I read through every notebook and realized that BOB has a lot of wisdom to share. From training your hair to burning dirt, the man is a walking Magic 8 Ball.”

