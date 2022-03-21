(L-R): Dailey, Lee and Vincent (Photo: Office of Gov. Bill Lee)

A rendition of KAREN STALEY's "I'll Leave My Heart In TENNESSEE," recorded by Bluegrass duo and GRAND OLE OPRY members DAILEY & VINCENT has been unanimously voted on and signed by Gov. BILL LEE as the new TENNESSEE official state song.

“We’ve played ‘I’ll Leave My Heart in TENNESSEE’ on the road for quite some time, and every time it’s gotten an overwhelming reaction,” said the duo's DARRIN VINCENT. “We recently recorded it, and we’re honored the recording has made history and become an official state song.”

“We’d especially like to thank Sen. PAUL BAILEY and [his Research Analyst] BRANDY FOUST, Rep. JOHN MARK WINDLE, Rep. TERRY LYNN WEAVER, and the entire HOUSE and SENATE for their interest in and support of this song,” added the duo's JAMIE DAILEY.

« see more Net News