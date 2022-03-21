Tuesday Night

TOMORROW night's 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS on FOX and iHEARTMEDIA radio stations have added some more star power with the addition of a special appearance by OLIVIA RODRIGO along with SILK SONIC, LIL NAS X, BILLY PORTER, THE KID LAROI, DAVID GUETTA, AVRIL LAVIGNE, SHAUN WHITE, ALL TIME LOW, WILLOW SMITH, ROBIN THICKE, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, GINA TORRES, OLIVER HUDSON, TAYLOR MOMSEN, LAINEY WILSON, DOVE CAMERON, and actress DANICA MCKELLAR.

The show, hosted by LL COOL J and ICON AWARD recipient JENNIFER LOPEZ, will also feature the previously-announced MEGAN THEE STALLION, JASON ALDEAN, JOHN LEGEND, CHARLIE PUTH and MÅNESKIN (NET NEWS 3/9).

