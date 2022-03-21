Top 10

INDEED remained the top national radio advertiser on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for MARCH 14-20, making it on top for eleven of the last twelve weeks, but last week's number two, iHEARTRADIO promos, were dropped to number three by a new second place finisher: promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS. The combination of iHEART promos would far outpace any single paid advertiser. iHEART's usual promo push for podcasts didn't result in any of its podcasts making the top 10 advertiser list this week.

DUCKDUCKGO and GETUPSIDE returned to the top 10 this week, and STRAIGHT TALK made the biggest move into the top ranks with a 41st-to-10th jump.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 71145 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#11; 66730)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#11; 57128)

4. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 53778)

5. DUCKDUCKGO (#17; 47114)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 32153)

7. BABBEL (#6; 31308)

8. CRICKET (#7; 29551)

9. GETUPSIDE (#21; 28127)

10. STRAIGHT TALK (#41; 27875)

