Kenny Rogers (photo: Featureflash Photo Agency - Shutterstock)

A small group of friends and family gathered in ATLANTA's OAKLAND CEMETERY YESTERDAY (3/20) to pay their respects to KENNY ROGERS, who passed away two years ago at the age of 81 (NET NEWS 3/20/20). The event was hosted by Country artists and longtime ROGERS touring partners LINDA DAVIS and BILLY DEAN.

More than 15 speakers sharing their stories and remembrances of ROGERS at the ceremony, which concluded with Dr. T. LYNN SMITH and the FRIENDSGOSPEL choir singing “Amazing Grace” along with a pre-recorded ROGERS vocal, and a performance of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” A new lyric video for ROGERS' song “Goodbye,” written by LIONEL RICHIE, also debuted at the ceremony and is now available online here.

The ROGERS family has extended a public invitation for fans to visit his final resting place at the OAKLAND CEMETERY; Details on visiting the site are here.

« see more Net News