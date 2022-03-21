A Tradition Unlike...

SIRIUSXM's coverage of the 2022 MASTERS TOURNAMENT APRIL 7-10 will be anchored by NBC SPORTS' MIKE TIRICO as lead play-by-play voice, with former pro golfers CURTIS STRANGE and STEVE MELNYK splitting analyst duties and another former pro, SUZY WHALEY, serving as on-course reporter for the MASTERS as well as analyst for live coverage of the AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR on APRIL 2nd. TIRICO, STRANGE, and MELNYK replace last year's broadcast team, BRIAN KATREK and GREG NORMAN. Continuing as contributors to the exclusive MASTERS coverage will be FRED ALBERS, MARK CARNEVALE, BRIAN KATREK, JOHN MAGINNES, CHANTEL MCCABE, JIM MCLEAN, CARL PAULSON, JASON SOBEL, and TAYLOR ZARZOUR.

"THE MASTERS is always one of the most anticipated events on the sports calendar, annually capturing the attention of not only golf fans, but the wider population of sports fans everywhere," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "We are thrilled to welcome MIKE, CURTIS, STEVE and SUZY to our exceptional team of voices, and we're proud to deliver our listeners a top-notch broadcast befitting such a special event."

"Over the last 25 years I have been fortunate to cover so many unforgettable Masters moments," said TIRICO. "I am thrilled to reconnect with CURTIS, STEVE and the great team that has been assembled for the SIRIUSXM broadcast. It is always great to be at AUGUSTA NATIONAL and an honor to be a part of the MASTERS broadcast."

"THE MASTERS is always a special week," said STRANGE. "I am honored to work again with my friend MIKE TIRICO and the rest of the SIRIUSXM golf team."

"THE MASTERS stands alone," said MELNYK. "It exemplifies all that is great about the sport, and continually works to make the game better for us all. Personally, I have been blessed to compete as a player, contribute as a broadcaster, be invited back each year as an Honorary Invitee, and now be a part of the SIRIUSXM team. It will be a treat to team up once again with MIKE TIRICO and CURTIS STRANGE to bring fans coverage of this year's Tournament."

"It's an honor to be a part of the broadcast team for the AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR and THE MASTERS for SIRIUSXM," said WHALEY. "As one of the most iconic events in women's golf and the highly anticipated first major championship of the year, I can't wait to share the experience with our listening audience."

