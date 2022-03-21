Opposes Performance Royalty

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is taking its battle against performance royalties to the air, with the NAB's Radio Board unanimously voting FRIDAY (3/18) to approve a radio and digital campaign to encourage listeners to oppose the American Music Fairness Act that would have radio stations paying artists for radio airplay. The NAB is expecting the bill to be passed by the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE and is lobbying to defeat the bill in the full HOUSE.

“We’ve been clear that we welcome the opportunity to sit at the table with the recording industry to work on meaningful solutions to this issue,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “However, the record labels seem singularly focused on pushing CONGRESS to act on a performance royalty bill that would radically upend one of their greatest promotional tools. Radio cannot sit idly by while the record labels seek to undermine our business at the expense of artists and listeners.”

“Imposing a performance royalty on local radio -- on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties it already pays -- would not only mean less music for listeners, but would also kill jobs, punish up-and-coming artists, hurt small business advertisers and jeopardize the public service radio stations provide their communities every day,” said NAB Joint Board Chairman and SALEM MEDIA CEO DAVID SANTRELLA. “We want to educate our audiences about the damage performance fee legislation would have on radio and our ability to serve tens of millions of Americans every day.”

The U.S. is among the only countries where artists do not get paid a performance royalty for broadcast airplay.

