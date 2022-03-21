Long

SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SALEM CHURCH PRODUCTS VP/GM WILLIAM F. "BILL" LONG, JR. has been promoted to SVP/GM of the division. LONG has been with SALEM for 21 years, joining as CTO and then promoted to Dir./Technology in 2005, to VP/Operations in 2010, and VP/GM of SALEM CHURCH PRODUCTS in 2017.

“Since becoming General Manager of SCP in 2017, BILL has done a tremendous job of growing the business,” said COO DAVID EVANS. “BILL has successfully overseen a number of important acquisitions that have been integrated into SCP including Childrens-Ministry-Deals.com, ShiftWorship.com, and Centerline New Media. At the same time he has assembled a very talented team of colleagues, and I am confident Bill will continue to successfully develop and grow SCP.”

LONG said, “I am honored and grateful to be working with such an incredible team of people at SALEM CHURCH PRODUCTS. Our mission is to help equip pastors and church leaders with the tools they need to minister and spread the Gospel. Assisting the local church is the calling our team is focused on fulfilling each and every day of the year.”

