March 26th Live From NYC

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's MAREN MORRIS and AMAZON MUSIC have partnered to present the global livestream “MAREN MORRIS: Live From NEW YORK,” an intimate, one-night-only live performance to celebrate the launch of her new album, “Humble Quest,” this week. The event will take place on SATURDAY, MARCH 26th beginning at 8p (ET) at SONY HALL in NEW YORK CITY.

The pre-show will be hosted by AMAZON “Country Heat Weekly” podcast co-hosts KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON. Fans will be able to tune in via the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH as well as PRIME VIDEO.

“To celebrate the release of 'Humble Quest,' I’ll be doing a special live concert in NYC that, with the help of AMAZON MUSIC, will be streamed to my fans globally on 3/26,” said MORRIS. During the livestream, fans will get a sneak peek at MORRIS’ episode of the AMAZON MUSIC digital fashion series “The Walk In.”

