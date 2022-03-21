Arcade Fire (Photo: Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock.com)

Instrumentalist WILL BUTLER announced on TWITTER SATURDAY, MARCH 19th, he is leaving the band ARCADE FIRE. BUTLER, the brother of vocalist, WIN BUTLER, joined the indie rock band in 2003 and has been a part of every album since.

Will wrote on TWITTER, "Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire. He continued with, "I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

Butler added gratitude to his messages and that he has many other projects "percolating" including a new record, booking new shows, and music for a DAVID ADJMI play which he describes as "so good."

Read the full thread of tweets here.

