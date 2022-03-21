Levitt

Minor league baseball's AMARILLO SOD POODLES radio voice and Dir./Broadcasting SAM LEVITT is moving up to the majors as pre-game and post-game host for SAN DIEGO PADRES radio broadcasts on AUDACY Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO. LEVITT, also studio host for LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's LOYOLA-CHICAGO men's basketball broadcasts and a freelance college sports play-by-play broadcaster, previously called CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS and GATEWAY GRIZZLIES baseball.

"We are thrilled to welcome SAM LEVITT as the new pre and postgame host for PADRES baseball on the PADRES RADIO NETWORK,” said Brand Mgr. ADAM KLUG. “SAM has a wealth of experience and passion for baseball that will benefit PADRES fans of all ages."

“I'm incredibly excited to join 97.3 THE FAN and the PADRES RADIO NETWORK,” said LEVITT. “Since I started broadcasting baseball as a college student and throughout my time in the minors, it's remained my goal to be part of a Major League broadcast team. I'm extremely grateful to both 97.3 THE FAN and the PADRES organization for believing in me. I look forward to covering a team that has WORLD SERIES aspirations, while interacting with SAN DIEGO's outstanding fanbase on radio, social media and beyond.”

