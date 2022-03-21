Mike Gould Grilled

EASTLAN RATINGS has been around since 1999 and has gone out of its way to service smaller markets with accurate and affordable audience measurement, and we are excited to bring you EASTLAN RATINGS President/CEO MIKE GOULD as THE ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER VIDEO INTERVIEW.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, who interviewed MIKE, explains, “This is a great DAVID vs GOLIATH story. MIKE talks about his early days in radio and how EASTLAN RATINGS came to be and how it has thrived and grown through the decades.

“MIKE goes out of his way not to knock NIELSEN, but explains why there is a need for EASTLAN RATINGS and why it’s working and growing and is a viable ratings alternative for smaller markets.”

Check out this timely and fun ALL ACCESS POWER PLAYER VIDEO INTERVIEW, here.

« see more Net News