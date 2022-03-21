Revocation Proceeding

The felony conviction of JOSEPH ARMSTRONG has led to the FCC designating his ARM & RAGE, LLC's license for Hip Hop WJBE-A (JAMMIN' 99.7)/POWELL-KNOXVILLE, TN for a revocation hearing.

ARMSTRONG was convicted of filing a false federal income tax return in 2016, failing to disclose $330,000 in profits from the resale of state cigarette tax stamps on his 2008 return, and was sentenced to three years' probation, ordered to pay $99,943 in restitution, fined $40,000, and required to perform 300 hours of community service. The licensee failed to inform the FCC of the conviction by the deadline of APRIL 1, 2017, instead doing so on APRIL 14th; it also answered "No" to the questions of adverse character issues on its 2020 renewal filing, and also failed to file biennial ownership reports or upload quarterly issues/programs lists to its public file.

In addition, CAPITOL BROADCASTING settled online public file violations at Hot AC KBZN (NOW 97.9)/OGDEN-SALT LAKE CITY, UT with a Consent Decree, agreeing to create and implement a compliance plan.

« see more Net News