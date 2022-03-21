Full Schedule & Details Released

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL has announced music performance times and details for the DAOU SIDESTAGE EXPERIENCE. The Fest, which takes place MAY 13-15th on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, CA, will feature headliners WEEZER (FRIDAY), THE SMASHING PUMPKINS (SATURDAY) and STEVE MILLER BAND (SUNDAY) as well as the DAOU SIDESTAGE EXPERIENCE which will provide foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform, with the PACIFIC OCEAN as the backdrop. The DAOU SIDESTAGE EXPERIENCE is a 90-100 seat sit-down, pop-up restaurant, and the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on the main stage and serviced by a team of award-winning chefs who create their menus alongside the artists curating their setlists.

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL’s eclectic beach-focused music lineup features more than 55 top artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae. In addition to the headliners, there will also be performances by a wide range of talent, including 311, SHERYL CROW, VANCE JOY, BLACK PUMAS, LORD HURON, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, UB40 featuring ALI CAMPBELL, COLD WAR KIDS and many more.

In addition, handpicked chefs who represent Southern CALIFORNIA culture will curate a truly multi-sensory festival experience. The BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL 2022 chefs are: RAY HAYASHI of RYLA in HERMOSA BEACH (FRIDAY), KEVIN MEEHAN of KALI in LOS ANGELES, and BEACHLIFE’s own Executive Chef JACOB RAMOS (SUNDAY). This year will also feature a brunch on SATURDAY and SUNDAY, prepared by Chef RAMOS.

One other feature: MARINO MONFERRATO, VP/Hospitality Operations at DAOU FAMILY ESTATES and the beloved Maitre d’ from HELL’S KITCHEN since Season 13, will be bringing the DAOU wines to life on the DAOU SIDESTAGE EXPERIENCE.

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL’s CHRISTINE STAGGS said, “We believe food and LIVE Music create visceral memories for people. The DAOU SIDESTAGE EXPERIENCE is all about creating these lasting, unforgettable memories. When you pair incredible chefs with amazing artists and fantastic wine, it just doesn’t get any better!”

Pres./DAOU FAMILY ESTATES, NEB LUKIC added, “At DAOU, we believe that a life well lived is created through connection. We seek to curate experiences that celebrate life through the lens of wine. Based in SoCal, an area where we have many DAOU supporters who we hold dear to our hearts, the BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL is the perfect expression of art, music, culinary, and wine that speaks to our core values. We are thrilled to be a part of it.”

