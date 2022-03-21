Promotions

AUDACY has promoted three members of its central promotions and experiences team. National Promotions Dir./Concerts & Experiences BETHANY KENT has been named to a new role as Dir./Music Initiatives. KENT, the former Dir./Marketing and Events for EMMIS/MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) and R&B WBLS/NEW YORK, will work directly with SVP/Promotions and Experiences CHAD FITZSIMMONS.

Regional Promotion Dir./NORTHERN CALIFORNIA ANDREA BURTSCHER is being promoted to Dir./Country Promotions and Experiences and will relocate to NASHVILLE at the end of MAY. She will work directly with FITZSIMMIONS and Country Format VP TIM ROBERTS on Country projects and platforms, and lead the company's HARD ROCK studio and performance space development. BURTSCHER joined AUDACY when the company bought the CBS RADIO stations in 2017, when she was Dir./Marketing & Promotions at the PHOENIX cluster and MD for County KMLE. She segued to her current job in late 2020, overseeing promotions for 12 stations in SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO (NET NEWS 11/5/20).

And Regional Promotions Dir./Tri-State (NEW YORK and WILKES-BARRE) JESS CLARKE has been promoted to Dir./Sports and Entertainment, continuing to oversee the NEW YORK cluster, but changing her primary duties to leading AUDACY's performance space at the new HARD ROCK HOTEL in NEW YORK, working alongside FITZSIMMONS, Sports VP SPIKE ESKIN, and VP/Sports MATT VOLK.

The moves open up a pair of Regional Promotions Dir. jobs in NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO. Contact JOSH PEARLMAN at Josh.Pearlman@Audacy.com if interested.





Kent, Burtscher, Clarke







« see more Net News