Lane (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

BIG LOUD RECORDS artist CHRIS LANE is scheduled to take over the rotating, celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of APRIL, beginning on MONDAY, APRIL 4th and continuing through FRIDAY, APRIL 29th.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting middays on KKGO in APRIL,” said LANE. “I can’t wait to share some stories from the road and tell y’all what I love the most about Country music. That all starts with Country radio and the songs I grew up listening to. Catch you on the airwaves next month. It’s going to be a good time!”

Fans can listen to LANE from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

