Race To Erase MS Gala To Feature Nile Rodgers & Chic Performance
March 21, 2022
The 2022 RACE TO ERASE MS benefit show has been set for MAY 20 at the FAIRMONT CENTURY PLAZA in LOS ANGELES and will feature a performance by NILE RODGERS & CHIC. The event will also feature a TOMMY HILFIGER adaptive fashion show.
The 2022 RACE TO ERASE MS benefit is a return to the ballroom for the fundraiser after two years as a drive-in-styled event at PASADENA's ROSE BOWL.
