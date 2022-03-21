Rodgers (Photo: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com)

The 2022 RACE TO ERASE MS benefit show has been set for MAY 20 at the FAIRMONT CENTURY PLAZA in LOS ANGELES and will feature a performance by NILE RODGERS & CHIC. The event will also feature a TOMMY HILFIGER adaptive fashion show.

The 2022 RACE TO ERASE MS benefit is a return to the ballroom for the fundraiser after two years as a drive-in-styled event at PASADENA's ROSE BOWL.

For more information and tickets, check out the RACE TO ERASE MS site here.

« see more Net News