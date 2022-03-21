First North American Tour Announced

MANESKIN has announced details for their first world tour, which will consist of 48 dates spanning across NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE. The LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR dates have expanded to include the band’s very first headline tour of NORTH AMERICA, as well as upgrades and additions to their rescheduled European indoor shows. Beginning on OCTOBER 31st in SEATTLE, the tour will see MANESKIN play 17 North American cities - including stops in NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, LAS VEGAS, WASHINGTON and CANADA – before embarking on their rescheduled European tour in 2023, with new dates.

The band said in a statement, “We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our LOUD KIDS tour just got sooooo much louder, worldwide - and will now see our very first headline tour in NORTH AMERICA.“

Prior to launching the LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR, Maneskin will also take the stage at many major festivals, including COACHELLA, READING & LEEDS, ROCK IN RIO, PINKPOP, ROCK IM PARK / ROCK AM RING and more.

Tickets for the LOUD KIDS WORLD TOUR go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 25th at 10a. Click here for more information.





« see more Net News