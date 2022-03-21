Adam The Bull

AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND afternoon "BULL & FOX" co-host ADAM "THE BULL" GERSTENHABER has announced that he is leaving the station on APRIL 1st.

GERSTENHABER told CLEVELAND SCENE that he decided to "take some time off, catch my breath and then move on to the next thing... I just felt like I needed a change and I want to do something different. I may even delve into other things, maybe politics, maybe talking about being a man with weight issues, branching out to other things. Now was the time but nothing specific beyond I thought it would be a better time for the station than in the summer and right before football season."

GERSTENHABER joined THE FAN for its launch in AUGUST 2011 from sister Sports WFAN-A/NEW YORK. He hosts "BULL & FOX" withj DUSTIN FOX on THE FAN.

In case you missed it, I am leaving @923TheFan . The last @BullandFox show will be April 1st (No, this is not an April fools joke). I leave with nothing but love for everyone...especially @DustinFox37 and @KeithBritton86 !! — Adam the Bull (@AdamtheBullFAN) March 16, 2022

