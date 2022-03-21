Limited Series On Apple Music Hits

Multi-GRAMMY, multi-JUNO and multi-platinum selling artist MICHAEL BUBLÉ launched ‘Higher Radio’ on MONDAY (3/21), a special limited radio series airing exclusively on APPLE MUSIC HITS, in honor of the release of his new album HIGHER, due out FRIDAY MARCH 25th.

In the first two episodes of "Higher Radio," BUBLÉ shares his 24 favorite vocal performances of all time, paired with heartfelt personal anecdotes about the music that influenced and defined him as an artist. Both are available to stream on demand with an APPLE MUSIC subscription.

BUBLÉ said on the first episode of "Higher Radio," "I'm so lucky I get to do this. I have hand selected for you guys 24 of my favorite vocal performances of all time to play. I didn't come up with this list easily. I labored and it was very difficult for me. I wanted to make sure that I was really honest and that there was integrity when I told you what I thought were the greatest vocal performances.”

