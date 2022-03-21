Carlson

AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT has named veteran TV news anchor JONATHAN CARLSON as morning co-anchor with ROBERTA JASINA, starting APRIL 18th. CARLSON is a former anchor at SCRIPPS ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV/DETROIT and, more recently, GRAY TELEVISION CBS affiliate WGCL-TV (CBS 46)/ATLANTA.

“We are thrilled to have JONATHAN -- an EMMY AWARD-winning journalist -- join our team as a morning anchor,” said SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON. “We’re confident he will round out our morning show program while seamlessly connecting with our listeners along the way.”

"I’m thrilled to join the legendary WWJ news team in such a pivotal role and I am honored and humbled to soon be waking up Metro Detroiters each morning,” said CARLSON. “I am passionate about DETROIT and MICHIGAN as a whole and was waiting for the right opportunity to return. I can’t wait to bring my years of television reporting experience to radio and hope to be a voice listeners can trust and lean on each day.”

