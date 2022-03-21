Turlik

BOSTON-based GRATITUDE SOUND is expanding its East Coast footprint by naming JEFF TURLIK its new Creative Director. TURLIK will be based in NEW YORK CITY and will work as a Composer and Creative Director within GRATITUDE’s roster. In addition, he will interact with NEW YORK-based advertising agency and brand clients, help with artist relations, and work closely with Owner BRYAN HINKLEY on overall company management and business development.

TURLIK comes to GRATITUDE as a Guitarist, Electric Bassist, Composer and Music Director and graduate of the BERKLEE COLLEGE of MUSIC. From 2001-2020, he served a variety of creative and supervisory roles for the famed BLUE MAN GROUP – a globally recognized entertainment industry phenomenon which presents a dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology. The BLUE MAN GROUP’s shows’ euphoric celebration of human connection has enjoyed universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds around the world since 1991.

In addition to working with BLUE MAN GROUP, TURLIK was an Independent Record Producer/Arranger/Musician for THE DAN BAND’s WEDDING ALBUM; and was a Guitarist/Bassist/Composer for dozens of bands and projects, including: SONY/COLUMBIA artist STOMPBOX; indie art-rock band CHEVY HESTON, original punk band MILLIGRAM, R&B tribute band SOUL DIAMOND; and currently the original surf-rock band THE CAMERAMEN, to name just a few.

HINKLEY said, “JEFF and I grew up together in the BOSTON music scene. We often toured together and I always had huge respect for him musically. I also admire his kindness and overall good-natured attitude. JEFF and I reconnected in 2021 when both of our bands reunited for two sold-out nights at the PARADISE here in BOSTON. The show was to benefit an old friend and BOSTON rock icon, JULIE DUFFY. While backstage, we started talking about music and GRATITUDE SOUND - JEFF said he was interested in writing for some commercials. After working on a few jobs together, it was clear that he would do well in a bigger role at GRATITUDE SOUND. The timing was right, so here we are with JEFF now serving as our Creative Director in NEW YORK."

TURLIK added, “BRYAN and I have known each other for a really long time, so there’s a real trust factor for me in coming on board with GRATITUDE SOUND. Around 2001, I’d moved to NEW YORK from BOSTON, and once I was there, he and I fell a bit out of touch with each other except on social media. So, when we reunited in 2021 at that benefit show for JULIE DUFFY, we talked about joining forces – the timing seemed perfect. I’d like to say that I bring to the GRATITUDE table extensive management experience and skills in how to help grow a business and keeping it organized, while driving it forward, creatively. BRYAN’s done a great job in building GRATITUDE SOUND for almost 10 years now - his company is pretty well-rounded. I truly look forward to helping further focus GRATITUDE’s creative output and business expansion in the coming years ahead.”

« see more Net News