PickleJar launches "Insider" feature

Live entertainment app PICKLEJAR is launching a broadcast-focused feature, INSIDER, as a tool for radio stations to change the way they support their local communities and quickly give back to those in need. With this new feature, PICKLEJAR is working with what its team calls "Insider Champions" (on-air personalities) to get their local listeners to support causes of their choice through the app.

Listeners will be able to follow their favorite radio stations, artists, on-air personalities and non-profits through the app, where they will have access to donate or interact with campaigns and music-related fundraisers as they launch.

“In the unfortunate event of a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis, stations in that area can set-up a fundraising campaign in minutes and reach out to their listener base to raise money for their approved charity of choice directly from the station’s INSIDER page in the app,” explained PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES. “The PICKLEJAR INSIDER program can be activated at a local, regional, national, or even worldwide level to focus on the greatest of needs. What makes PICKLEJAR so unique is how we bring listeners, personalities, and musicians together to help others, with 100% of all donations going directly to the designated charitable organization.”

“We created INSIDER to act almost like a LINKEDIN that is just for radio stations and personalities,” said PICKLEJAR Pres. KRISTIAN BAROWSKY. “PICKLEJAR INSIDER provides these on-air personalities with strategies to engage and transform listeners [in]to donors, which will keep funds flowing in the communities where they entertain and serve.”

Learn more about INSIDER here.

