Underwood (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

Congratulations to CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE’s CARRIE UNDERWOOD for earning 79 MEDIABASE adds this week on her new single, “Ghost Story,” making it the most added at Country radio.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; CAPITOL NASHVILLE VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST ASHLEY KNIGHT, Dir./WEST COAST MEGAN YOUNGBLOOD, Dir./SOUTHWEST MARA SIDWEBER, Dir./MIDWEST KATIE BRIGHT, Dir./NORTHEAST ANNIE SANDOR and Coord./Promotion MEGAN KLEINSCHMIDT.

« see more Net News