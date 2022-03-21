-
Application Deadline Extended For Mentoring And Inspiring Women In Radio's 2022 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program
March 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has extended the application window for the 2022 MILDRED CARTER Mentoring Program. Applications are being accepted through MARCH 29th.
The program will select four candidates from the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines of the radio industry for this year's program.
Find out more and apply here.