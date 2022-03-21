Shaina Suk

Management company OUTSHINE TALENT has expanded its staff with the addition of SHAINA SUK as Talent Manager in its L.A. office.

SUK joins from the brand side where she recently led talent partnerships for FORMA BRANDS, working on MORPHE, MORPHE 2 and BAD HABIT BEAUTY, and prior to that, led talent partnerships at MURAD SKINCARE, bringing an array of digital media and influencer relations experience, specifically in the beauty and lifestyle categories.

Said OUTSHINE founder/CEO BARBARA JONES, “We’re thrilled to add SHAINA SUK to the management team. She brings years of experience in the influencer marketing industry working with brands and agencies, especially within the beauty and lifestyle niches. She’ll be focused on signing new talent to the roster and being a big part of OUTSHINE's L.A. presence”

OUTSHINE also signed celebrity makeup artist and creator ERIN PARSONS; lifestyle influencer and law student CHRISTINA STRATTON, and sports influencer LACEY JANE BROWN. PARSONS is a makeup artist and vintage collector with 23.3m likes on TIKTOK and a combined following of more than 1.3m. STRATTON has made a name for herself as one of TIKTOK’s newest starssharing her life as a first-year law student, with 16.3m TIKTOK likes and a combined following of almost 320K. BROWN is a sports commentator and content creator with 24.6m likes on TIKTOK and a combined following of more than 305, working with top brands like AT&T, DIRECTV and DEGREE.

All three are managed by JONES, and SUK will work closely with PARSONS and STRATTON.

OUTSHINE TALENT develops and implements strategic, career plans specific to each of their talent’s roster, which includes discovering and launching the careers of CHARLI and DIXIE D'AMELIO as well as FRANKIE JONAS, COCO ROCHA, TYLER GACA aka GHOSTONEY, TYSHON LAWRENCE, CRISTIAN DENNIS, MY NGUYEN of MY HEALTHY DISH, PARKER JAMES and others. OUTSHINE TALENT is represented by GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP.

