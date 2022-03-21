Eastlan Ratings: Adding Six New Markets

EASTLAN RATINGS has added six new markets, including CHICO, CA, HOT SPRINGS, AR, REDDING, CA, SAN ANGELO, TX, UTICA, NY and WACO, TX. Chico CA, Hot

Added GALAXY MEDIA President ED LEVINE in SYRACUSE and UTICA/ROME, NY: “Face it, it’s time to change. EASTLAN surveys more people and does it for a fraction of the cost. Their research includes all stations. We’ve got to stop letting a vendor dictate to an entire industry.It’s insane and it’s just bad business!”

Added EASTLAN's MIKE GOULD, ”We are very pleased at the rapidly increasing number of agencies and brands who are now embracing EASTLAN. We are finding most buyers take very seriously their responsibility to have a complete understanding of all stations in the markets in which they are investing their clients’ money.”

« see more Net News