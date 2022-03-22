Boulos

Veteran record executive JOHN BOULOS has formed a new consulting firm, JBOULOS MUSIC LLC. BOULOS is taking his 40+ years of music industry experience to continue to develop and break new artists as well as mentoring young executives in the music business. Look for JBOULOS MUSIC to feature three levels of verticals: Mentorship, Artist Development, and Strategic Promotion Campaigns.

Most recently, BOULOS was EVP/Promotion at ARISTA, leading campaigns for JP SAXE, UPSAHL, KENNYHOOPLA and more. Prior to ARISTA, BOULOS spent 11 years at ROADRUNNER and ATLANTIC RECORD. During his career, BOULOS has worked with artists such TWENTY ONE PILOTS, CHARLI XCX, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, PARAMORE, JASON MRAZ, U2, WIZ KHALIFA, THE ROLLING STONES, BONJOVI, U2, LENNY KRAVITZ and MADONNA. BOULOS began his career in the LONDON RECORDS mailroom during the day, and at night, he promoted club DJs. His resume includes stints in promotional and executive roles at CAPITOL, WARNER BROS., EPIC, VIRGIN, MERCURY, ISLAND, RCA, INNER CITY and VANGUARD.

Currently, BOULOS' client list includes BLACKBOX MEDIA AGENCY, IN2UNE MUSIC, AWARE RECORDS MGMT, as well as major labels.

Touch base with BOULOS at jboulosmusic@gmail.com.





« see more Net News