Francesa

MIKE FRANCESA's latest retirement is ending with his agreement to host a twice-weekly podcast as a "brand ambassador" for RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE and the online sportsbook BETRIVERS. BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA was the first with the news of the former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host's latest venture, which is slated to launch as early as next week.

BSM adds that FRANCESA's former WFAN producer BRIAN MONZO will produce "THE MIKE FRANCESA PODCAST," with former major leaguer outfielder and manager BOBBY VALENTINE, also a "brand ambassador" for BETRIVERS, guesting weekly during baseball season. The deal will also have FRANCESA voicing commercials and making appearances for BETRIVERS.

FRANCESA first retired from WFAN in 2017, only to return in a few months; he again retired in 2020.

