Longtime GREENSBORO-WINSTON-SALEM-HIGH POINT radio newsman SMITH PATTERSON died SUNDAY (3/20) of kidney cancer at 73, reports the GREENSBORO NEWS & RECORD.

PATTERSON (born JOHN JOHNSON) was best known for his tenure at WSJS-A, and also worked at WTOB-A and, for the last three and a half years of his career, at its later incarnation as WEGO-A. He spent 45 years in radio, beginning at WDSL-A/MOCKSVILLE, NC in 1970 and retiring from WEGO in DECEMBER 2015.

