Moving To Mega

Former UNIVISION Spanish AC KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5)/LOS ANGELES married morning team OMAR VELASCO and ARGELIA ATILANO are bringing their "EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA" to crosstown SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM Spanish Hits KXOL (MEGA 96.3) and will be syndicated, with the hosts also launching podcasts. "EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA" aired on KLVE in 2003-2021.

"OMAR and ARGELIA have forged deep connections with their listeners as they share, entertain and inform through compelling dialogue and a format unmatched in radio," said SBS Pres. ALBERT RODRIGUEZ. "Over their storied careers, OMAR and ARGELIA have successfully mixed their personal life stories with broader social commentary and delivered a highly engaged audience. They both bring a consistent energy and passion to deliver fantastic entertainment and information to the Hispanic community in LOS ANGELES. As morning radio hosts, OMAR and ARGELiA have delivered the #1 morning show in Spanish and have reached #1 multiple times in the general market regardless of language. 'EL SHOW DE OMAR Y ARGELIA' is a fantastic addition to our already compelling morning lineup at MEGA 96.3 and we know our listeners are going to identify with and love the honesty and passion OMAR and ARGELIA bring each and every day."

"We are thrilled to join the talented lineup at MEGA 96.3 and bring our love for the Hispanic community to listeners in LOS ANGELES and across the nation," said OMAR and ARGELIA in a joint statement. "We love sharing our lives, perspective and honest stories with our audience and our format is second to none. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our passion and love to MEGA 96.3 and do what we love -- connecting with, entertaining and informing the Hispanic community."

« see more Net News