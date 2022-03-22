Poston (Photo: Tanya Gelman)

VERVE LABEL GROUP has named RACHEL STOEWER POSTON SVP/Marketing for its VERVE, IMPULSE!, and VERVE FORECAST labels. POSTON, most recently VP at THE ORCHARD managing the company's Artist & Label Services division for the U.S., will be based in NEW YORK and report to VERVE, VERVE FORECAST and IMPULSE! Exec. VP JAMIE KRENTS.

KRENTS commented, "We feel beyond fortunate to have an executive like RACHEL joining the team. Her creativity and experience working across a wide variety of artists and releases align perfectly with the evolving and eclectic nature of VERVE, IMPULSE!, and FORECAST.”

POSTON, formerly with COOKING VINYL and GLASSNOTE RECORDS in LONDON, added, "It is an honor to join the incredible team at VERVE. Thank you to JAMIE and (UNIVERSAL CLASSICS AND JAZZ Pres./CEO) DICKON (STAINER) for providing me the opportunity to help shape the future of this iconic label and its developing roster of talent. Throughout my career I’ve dedicated myself to helping authentic artists achieve their goals, and I look forward to continuing that at VERVE.”

