Boyle

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC has promoted SVP/Media Operations BRIGETTE BOYLE to EVP/Media Operations. BOYLE, a longtime WARNER executive, will report to EVP/CFO MATT FLOTT.

BOYLE said, “The transformational progress we’ve made in the past few years has been an incredible journey. Media operations is essential to the success of our physical and digital supply chains, ensuring our music and content is in every channel that consumers use. We have ambitious plans for this next chapter, and I’m grateful to MATT for his support and dedication to amplifying our efforts around the world.”

FLOTT said, “BRIGETTE is an exceptional, highly-regarded leader with deep knowledge and technical skills. Under her guidance, we’re overhauling our supply chain, centering it around development to help us reach our operational goals faster. I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to excel in this new role.”

« see more Net News