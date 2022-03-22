Fox

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA (AGM) Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE PD RANDY FOX has resigned. FOX has been at KKSS/KKRG since JULY 2018. No word yet on where FOX may be headed.

FOX's departure creates a programming opportunity at KKSS and KKRG, including an on-air gig at KKRG (MIX 105.1).

AGM Reg. Dir./Operations & Programming ROBERT LEWIS is heading up the search for FOX's successor. Submit your package to agmneeo@gmail.com with attachments, not links, and reference job number 73-0343.





