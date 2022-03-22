Mack

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WJFX (HOT 107.9) and Adult Hits WWFW (103.9 WAYNE)/FORT WAYNE, IN PD and WJFX afternoon host ROBBIE MACK has resigned from the stations. MACK has been PD at WJFX since MAY 2014; he did not disclose his next destination.

OM JJ FABINI said, "We are very sorry to see him go, and of course wish him the best."

FABINI is now looking for a PD and afternoon host. leader that can also do a great job entertaining in the afternoon. Send resume, cover letter, recent aircheck and social media examples to FABINI at jjfabini@argfw.com.





