April 11th

The first slate of artists scheduled to perform at the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS has been revealed, and includes show co-host KELSEA BALLERINI (NET NEWS 3/10), as well as nominees KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, CODY JOHNSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT and CARLY PEARCE. Also performing will be the pairings of MAREN MORRIS with RYAN HURD and COLE SWINDELL with LAINEY WILSON. Additional performers will include LITTLE BIG TOWN and KEITH URBAN, with more to be announced soon.

The entirely fan-voted awards show is set for MONDAY, APRIL 11th from 7-9p (CT) in NASHVILLE, and will be broadcast on CBS for the first time (NET NEWS 6/28/21).

See the previously reported full list of CMT AWARD nominees here (NET NEWS 3/16). Fan voting is open now until MONDAY, APRIL 4th at 10a (ET) at vote.cmt.com.

