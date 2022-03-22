Herzog (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Former COMEDY CENTRAL and VIACOM MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT Pres. DOUG HERZOG and NEW YORK MAGAZINE/VULTURE TV Critic JEN CHANEY are hosting a new podcast on cable television's glory years for SIRIUSXM and PANTHEON MEDIA. "BASIC!" will debut on MAY 18th and will be distributed as a podcast and will also air on SIRIUSXM VOLUME in the SPRING. Guests will include JIMMY KIMMEL, AMY SCHUMER, FAB FIVE FREDDY, CINDY CRAWFORD, NEAL BRENNAN, and TIM GUNN.

"As a career cable weasel, I'm thrilled to bring the secret history of basic cable to ears everywhere," said HERZOG. "It never had the same respect of network television, HBO or even the streamers who threatened to make it obsolete. But with a chip on its shoulder, it managed to change the TV landscape forever."

"With streaming options proliferating by the minute -- seriously, two new platforms were launched in the time it took me to say the beginning of this sentence -- it seems like a perfect time to revisit the early years of basic cable and track its evolution and impact on the TV we watch today," said CHANEY. "This podcast will be fun, conversational and, hopefully, educational. With BASIC! in the world, hopefully no child will ever have to wonder again who Beavis or Butthead was."

