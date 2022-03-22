Back

The limited-run SIRIUSXM channel celebrating the GRAMMY AWARDS is returning TOMORROW (3/23) in time for the 64th annual edition of the awards show.

THE GRAMMY CHANNEL is produced in collaboration with the RECORDING ACADEMY, with music from nominated artists and albums along with material from Lifetime Achievement Award honorees and interviews. This year's version will air through APRIL 6th on channel 105.

