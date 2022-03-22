New Features For Concert Info

SHAZAM has launched a suite of features to allow users to get information on upcoming live shows. Using concert information from BANDSINTOWN, listeners can "Shazam" a song, search for it in the SHAZAM app or on the SHAZAM site and find concert information and ticket info. They can also launch the SHAZAM artist page to see dates and info on upcoming shows and tours.

APPLE MUSIC and BEATS VP OLIVER SCHUSSER said, "SHAZAM has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans. With the reemergence of live music, we’re excited to give SHAZAM users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists."

BANDSINTOWN Managing Partner FABRICE SERGENT said, "As live music returns, we’re on a mission to help artists get more visibility for their shows. Pent up demand from fans eager to go back to concerts is being met by an unprecedented level of live shows from artists on tour."

