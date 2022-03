Lineup Revealed

Headliners for LOLLAPALOOZA's 2022 edition will include METALLICA, DUA LIPA, J. COLE, GREEN DAY, DOJA CAT, MACHINE GUN KELLY, LIL BABY, and KYGO, with others on the bill including founder PERRY FARRELL's JANE’S ADDICTION, GLASS ANIMALS, BILLY STRINGS, BIG SEAN, THE KID LAROI, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, DON TOLIVER, CHARLI XCX, IDLES, TURNSTILE, KASKADE, and REZZ. The festival in CHICAGO's GRANT PARK will feature over 170 bands on nine stages over four days, JULY 28-31.

4-day General Admission passes, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets and "Destination Experience" hotel packages are going on sale at noon (CT) TODAY at www.lollapalooza.com/tickets, with single-day tickets to go on sale at a later date and children 10 and younger will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

