COX MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI today named former BEASLEY Latin Pop WYUU (92.5 MAXIMA)/TAMPA midday host MARTICA LOPEZ as MD/afternoon host, effective APRIL 4. LOPEZ, a graduate of MIAMI's FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY, was previously a traffic anchor, live event host, and assistant producer for MIAMI-based MEGA TV.

WFLC Dir. Branding and Programming IAN RICHARDS said, "I’m excited about MARTICA because she will be able to entertain the community she loves while growing as a programmer. I can’t wait to see what she’s able to accomplish as HITS 97.3 soars to the next level!”

LOPEZ added, "The opportunity to work for CMG and HITS 97.3 is a dream come true for me in many ways. I am thrilled and blessed to be able to return home and work in the city where it all started for me. I can’t wait to MARTICA-fy the 305!"

