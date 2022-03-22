On The Road Again

With baseball returning from the lockout, SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO's annual MLB SPRING Training Tour is back as well, with team preview shows for all 30 teams.

The tour starts TONIGHT (3/22) with EDUARDO PEREZ and DANI WEXELMAN with the TAMPA BAY RAYS at PORT CHARLOTTE, FL and RYAN SPILBORGHS and MIKE FERRIN at the LOS ANGELES ANGELS camp in TEMPE, AZ. TOMORROW, PEREZ and WEXELMAN will check in with the ATLANTA BRAVES in NORTH PORT, FL and SPILBORGHS and FERRIN will hit the SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS camp in SCOTTSDALE. The CLEVELAND GUARDIANS will be covered virtually on THURSDAY, with SPILBORGHS and FERRIN staying in SCOTTSDALE to visit the COLORADO ROCKIES and PEREZ joined by STEVE PHILLIPS in SARASOTA for BALTIMORE ORIOLES training. PHILLIPS and PEREZ will host FRIDAY's show from PITTSBURGH PIRATES camp in BRADENTON, FL.

This weekend, SPILBORGHS and FERRIN will visit the LOS ANGELES DODGERS in GLENDALE, AZ and the SAN DIEGO PADRES in PEORIA, AZ on SATURDAY and the CHICAGO CUBS in MESA, AZ on SUNDAY, while PHILLIPS and PEREZ go to FORT MYERS to see the BOSTON RED SOX on SATURDAY and the MINNESOTA TWINS on SUNDAY.

Next week starts off with PHILLIPS and XAVIER SCRUGGS making the rounds of the camps in the TAMPA BAY area, starting in LAKELAND, FL with the DETROIT TIGERS on MONDAY, then with the NEW YORK YANKEES in TAMPA on TUESDAY, the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES in CLEARWATER on WEDNESDAY, and the TORONTO BLUE JAYS in DUNEDIN, FL on THURSDAY. PEREZ and WEXELMAN will preview the teams training in JUPITER, with the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS on MONDAY and the MIAMI MARLINS on TUESDAY, followed by JIM BOWDEN and KEVIN FRANDSEN covering the other SOUTH FLORIDA camps in WEST PALM BEACH with the WASHINGTON NATIONALS on WEDNESDAY and the HOUSTON ASTROS on FRIDAY, and in PORT ST. LUCIE with the NEW YORK METS on THURSDAY, In ARIZONA, DUQUETTE and FERRIN will host previews of the ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS on MONDAY, the SEATTLE MARINERS in PEORIA on TUESDAY, the CHICAGO WHITE SOX in GLENDALE on WEDNESDAY, the TEXAS RANGERS in SURPRISE on THURSDAY, the MILWAUKEE BREWERS in PHOENIX's MARYVALE area on FRIDAY, and the OAKLAND ATHLETICS in MESA on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd. .

The shows wrap up with SPILBORGHS and FERRIN hosting a pair from ARIZONA, featuring the KANSAS CITY ROYALS in SURPRISE on APRIL 3rd and the CINCINNATI REDS in GOODYEAR on APRIL 4th.

« see more Net News