Lacy

CUMULUS' Oldies WHTT (Classic Hits 104.1)/BUFFALO host BILL LACY announced his retirement from radio, putting the cap on a 50-year career. Much of it has been with WHTT, having arrived there in APRIL 2002.

LACY's career started at WBUF/BUFFALO in 1970, with early stops in ROCHESTER, NY, BRADFORD and JAMESTOWN, PA, and an extended morning run at WWYN (later WRIE)/ERIE, PA. In 1980, he arrived at WBEN/BUFFALO, where in 1984, he launched a 16-year run as morning host that would be followed by another 20 years at WHTT, making him one of BUFFALO's longest-running morning hosts.

He was inducted into the BUFFALO Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2014. Watch their tribute to LACY here. An avid golfer, LACY has also been involved with the BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA for over 25 years.

His final show is scheduled for MAY 27th.

