Parks

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON is reporting that ANDY PARKS, one of its former longtime personalities, has died at 68.

PARKS was WMAL's airborne traffic reporter before becoming morning co-host with FRANK HARDEN and TIM BRANT in 1992, continuing with BRANT after GARDEN's retirement and later hosting with "THE LOVE BOAT" actor and former Congressman FRED GRANDY. PARKS left WMAL in 2010 to join THE WASHINGTON TIMES as Dir./Radio Broadcasting and hosted the paper's radio show and podcast "POLITICALLY UNSTABLE" until last month.

« see more Net News